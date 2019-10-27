Dreamers marching from NYC to D.C. prior to DACA Supreme Court case

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — Dozens of undocumented immigrants gathered in New York’s Battery Park Saturday morning for a rally to kick off a 230-mile march to Washington D.C.

They’re marching to bring attention to the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case that may decide whether 700,000 people brought to the U.S. as kids will be allowed to stay in the country.

They’re known as “Dreamers,” allowed to stay in the U.S. under former President Obama’s program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

If the Supreme Court overturns the DACA policy, they may be deported.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer helped send the marchers off from Battery Park.

“The day we turn our back on immigrants is the day we turn our back on the American flag, on the Statue of Liberty, so I thank you for doing this, I thank you,” Schumer said.

About 200 people signed up for the march to D.C.

The marchers plan to arrive in D.C. on Nov. 12.

That’s the day oral arguments in the Supreme Court case are scheduled to start.

The court expects to issue a decision next year.