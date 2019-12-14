Dream Job? Queen Elizabeth is hiring a social media guru to work at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (KRON) — If you consider yourself a social media expert and have a passion for the Royal Family — look no further.

Queen Elizabeth is looking for a Head of Digital Engagement — AKA a social media guru — to improve her digital presence.

The role is based at Buckingham Palace and pays £45,000 – £50,000 — or roughly $60,000 – $67,000.

The employee would work for the Royal Communications department at the London palace and work 37.5 hours per week.

On top of salary, they’d also receive 33 days of annual leave, free lunch, a pension and benefits package.

As far as what the job would entail, a LinkedIn job listing says, “Whether you’re covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.”

Applicants must have experience in content management and social media.

The job was posted Thursday and has more than 200 applicants already.

The application period closes on Dec. 24.

For more information, click here.