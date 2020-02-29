Dr. Gregory Ramey pleads not guilty in arraignment

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Gregory Ramey pleaded not guilty to 145 felony counts during an arraignment at Greene County Common Pleas Court in Xenia on Friday.

The charges included 90 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony.

Ramey, a former child psychologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital and former syndicated newspaper columnist, was indicted on the charges by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office after an investigation found photos of children on his computer.

During his arraignment, Magistrate Judge Margaret Young said Ramey’s jury trial would begin on Monday, May 18 at 8:30 a.m. Ramey appeared in court on a video monitor. His $500,000 bond was posted.

“The allegations are obviously serious, but the allegations as the public and most people understand them to be, they are substantially different in this case,” Ramey’s attorney John Paul Rion said. Rion said all of the individuals in the images found on Ramey’s computer were clothed. He said there are some images that are showing partial exposure but added the exposure was, “no different than you would find in a family album.”

“Our review in all of this evidence, no images of nude genitalia, no images of any sex act, no images of any interaction even of multiple people or even individuals amongst themselves,” Rion said. “There are no adults in the picture or anything else that is abnormal or odd. “There are some images that are slightly provocative but it’s very different than in a normal case. we can look at different movies involving 16-year-old actresses and take stills from those movies that are rated PG.”

Rion said they would submit into evidence movies from the 80s and 90s that showed actresses in similar provocative poses. When asked if a parent should be concerned if their child was in these images, Rion said that wasn’t the question before the court. “It isn’t whether or not someone would be concerned, it’s whether they are legal or illegal,” Rion said.

Representing the state is special prosecutor Jennifer Reed, who will assist the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. When asked by Judge Young if any victims in the photos had been found, she said they hadn’t. “We are working with the Center of Exploited and Missing Children to identify them,” Reed said.

The Ohio Attorney General announced the indictment on Thursday. Ramey’s indictment contained the following charges: