Dr. Fauci on Pitt Emmy nomination: ‘It doesn’t go to my head’

(AP) — Brad Pitt has been nominated for an Emmy for his two-minute guest spot on “Saturday Night Live” playing Dr. Anthony Fauci. But for the nation’s top infectious disease expert, it’s business as usual.

“The only thing I can say: it’s somewhat surrealistic. I don’t get distracted by that. I really have to really focus like a laser beam on the things that I’m responsible for,” said Fauci. “It’s a little bit strange that that’s going on; like I said, it’s a little bit surrealistic. The one thing for sure, it doesn’t go to my head because I don’t pay much attention to it because I’m too busy paying attention on what I really need to do on a day by day basis.”

Pitt is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. “Saturday Night Live” has been nominated for 15 awards this year, including Pitt’s performance. Few details about the Emmy Awards show have been released and there’s been no public decision on whether it will be virtual or in-person.