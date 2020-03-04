Breaking News
Mike Bloomberg suspends presidential campaign

Dozens still missing after deadly Tennessee tornadoes

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Search and rescue efforts continued in central Tennessee Wednesday morning, where dozens remain missing following Monday night’s deadly tornadoes.

Dozens are still missing after the storms.  

At least 24 people were killed when tornadoes swept across the Nashville area, reducing homes and businesses to rubble.

At least one EF-3 twister with winds of 160 miles per hour lifted debris more than 20,000 feet in the air.

Putnam County, east of Nashville, was hit hardest.  At least 18 people were killed there.  Dozens more were injured, and 38 were listed as missing Tuesday evening.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2VHjKwK 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools