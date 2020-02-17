Dozens of wiener dogs race on ice for a good cause

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (CNN) — You may have heard the joke, I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out?

In this case, Green Bay, Wis., residents went to a hockey game and a wiener dog race broke out.

Thirty-two dachshunds hit the ice for the annual Wiener Dog Race at the Resch Center.

There’s a good cause behind all fun.

Fans were asked to bring pet food and supplies to the game to benefit the Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.

“We never knew when we started it how many years ago–six or seven years ago–that it would be almost a sold-out crowd,” said organizer Lynn Hopfensberger. “I’m just glad everybody comes out and cheers on and just has good, family fun at this. I mean, where else can you go and have that kind of a good time.”

A wiener dog named Willow received the prestigious Resch-Minster Oaks trophy this year.

The prize for the top dog included a triumphant ride on the zamboni.