Dorian becomes hurricane near Virgin Islands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we head into Labor Day weekend, all eyes are on Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane as of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest NHC outlook shows Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It’s currently moving near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dorian is moving northwest and is expected to keep moving in that direction for the next day or two. The storm is expected to move near the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, then continue well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

NHC forecasters say Dorian will continue strengthening the next few days as it moves over the warm Atlantic waters.

Forecast models show an increasing likelihood that Dorian will impact the southeast coast of the United States as a strong hurricane. However, there’s still a large spread among those forecast models ranging from South Florida to almost the Carolinas.

