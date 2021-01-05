‘Don’t worry’: H&R Block acknowledges stimulus check mix-up, says payments are coming soon

(WJW) — H&R Block is confirming an issue that’s delaying some customers from receiving their latest economic stimulus payments.

The Internal Revenue Service began last week issuing a second round of economic impact payments that were in general, up to $600 for individuals and up to $1,200 for married couples filing jointly, with an additional $600 for each qualifying child.

Monday was the official payment date, and the IRS said some taxpayers may have seen the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before then. Initial direct deposit payments began arriving in bank accounts Dec. 29, and mailing of paper checks started the following day.

But the refunds appear to have been delayed for those who may have gotten their first economic stimulus payment through H&R Block’s ‘refund transfer’ option last year.

The company tweeted about the issue Monday night:

The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

Eligible individuals who did not receive either the first or the second economic impact payments will be able to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes in 2021.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: