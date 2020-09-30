Donald Trump, Jr. spoke at Tipp City campaign event

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The President’s son was in Tipp City for a campaign event.

The rally was held at Cedar Springs Pavilion in Tipp City and comes just a week after the Trump held a campaign rally in Vandalia.

Attendees for Wednesday’s event were able to register for two tickets each on a first-come, first-served basis. Those in attendance had to agree to the risk of COVID-19 and, similar to President Trump’s rally last week, not many masks were seen being worn Wednesday.

People began lining up for the event as early as 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Trump, Jr. began speaking just before 2 p.m. after being introduced by State Representative Jena Powell. Doors were scheduled to open at 1 p.m. but due to the blustery weather, the doors were opened around 12:30 p.m. He is expected to react to Tuesday night’s debate after both candidates are being criticized for name-calling and personal attacks.

He hit on many of his father’s campaign talking points during his visit to Tipp City. He talked at length about mail-in voter fraud and how he believes former Vice President Joe Biden is not fit to run America’s highest office.

Trump, Jr. reinforced his father’s stance on COVID-19 restrictions, saying that it should embolden his supporters to go out to the polls come Election Day. He ended by encouraging those in attendance to vote and rally further support for the president.