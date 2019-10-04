Domestic battery case against ‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash dropped in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The domestic battery case against “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash has been dropped in Pasco County.

Dash, who starred as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 teen comedy “Clueless,” was arrested and charged with domestic battery Sunday night in New Port Richey.

Prosecutors in Pasco County dropped the case against her on Thursday. She had pleaded not guilty the day before.

Dash’s husband thanked prosecutors for not pursuing charges and said she was arrested over his objection.

