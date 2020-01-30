Live Now
Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis expected to plead guilty to charges
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Washington Court House City Schools Waverly City Schools Zane Trace Local

Dog who beat cancer to be featured in Super Bowl ad

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(WMTV)  A dog named Scout being treated for cancer at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine will be the star of a very special Super Bowl ad.

Scout is a golden retriever who also serves as the unofficial mascot for the company “WeatherTech”. Weathertech makes automotive accessories like customized floor mats. They also manufacture home and pet care products. Scout belongs to the company’s founder and CEO David MacNeil.

“Most people know what we do,” MacNeil says, “but we asked what can we do that’s going to have a bigger impact?”

In the summer of 2019, an ultrasound found a tumor on Scout’s heart. He was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of his blood vessel walls. The prognosis was not good. Scout was given about a month to live.

“There he was in this little room, standing in the corner… and he’s wagging his tail at me. I’m like ‘I’m not putting that dog down. There’s just absolutely no way,'” MacNeil remembers.

Scout was eventually brought to UW where he immediately underwent chemotherapy and radiation that specifically went after his tumor. About a month later, Scout’s tumor had shrunk by about 78 percent. A little while later, that tumor was down 90 percent. Today, the tumor is pretty much gone.

So WeatherTech decided to celebrate Scout’s new “leash” on life by putting him in a Super Bowl commercial alongside members of the UW team who helped him get better.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2t6CRo8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools