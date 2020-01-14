Dog survives toss from Tennessee overpass

(WBIR/NBC News) — Police in Knoxville, Tennessee are asking for information after someone threw a puppy off of a highway overpass, badly injuring the animal.

According to a Knoxville Police Department report, an officer was parked underneath the Alcoa Highway overpass, just east of Tyson Skate Park, working on paperwork at around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

“I heard a deep male voice grunting/cursing and shortly after I heard a loud impact sound with what appeared to be a dog whining a few yards in front of my patrol vehicle,” the officer said in the report. “Upon approach, I observed an injured female dog that had been thrown off the Alcoa Hwy overpass.”

The dog was bleeding from the mouth, had abrasions on its paws and appeared to have a broken back leg.

The officers helped the dog and took her to the animal hospital, the report said.

“Officers quickly transported her to the UT Veterinarian Medical Facility, where the staff determined that she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries,” KPD wrote in a Facebook post.

