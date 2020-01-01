Dog stolen at gunpoint reunited with owner

LANDOVER, Maryland (CNN) — A puppy stolen at gunpoint in Prince George’s County, MD, Monday is safe and back home with his family.

“Lobo” was out walking with his owner when a woman approached, pulled a gun, and demanded the puppy.

There was a struggle between the owner, the woman, and another male suspect.

The owner received minor injuries.

He said the woman pulled the trigger of her gun more than once, but it failed to fire.

The couple made off with Lobo, but as the story went viral on social media, an alert citizen spotted the dog Tuesday afternoon in Washington D.C.

“After taking his dog, they tried to fire that gun at him multiple times,” a police officer said. “Luckily, the gun never went off. A pet is more than just a, you know, a pet. It’s a family member; that’s the reason the person was willing to fight for his pet in spite of a gun being pointed at him.”

The suspects are still at large.

They were last seen in a Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia tags. The hood and front fender are black.

Police said the woman has tattoos on her face and that both should be considered armed and dangerous.

The public is advised not to approach, but to call 911 immediately.