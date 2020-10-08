Dog rescued from high bridge, then treated to lunch in West Virginia

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WBOY

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: WVDOT)

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — A small dog was rescued Wednesday from a high bridge over the Ohio River in West Virginia, and afterward, he was treated to lunch.

According to a post on the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Twitter page, an inspection crew was working on the Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge when the dog was found walking on a lower section of the structure.

Crew members Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued the tri-colored dog and shared their lunch with the pup.

“He may have found a home with operator Joey Linville,” the WVDOT said in the post.

The Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge, a cantilever bridge over the Ohio River, spans between Ohio and West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools