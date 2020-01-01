Dog missing after deadly car crash in Indiana

CLOVERDALE, Indiana (CNN) — The search for a missing pet, to help a family dealing with tragedy.

Volunteers are mounting a search for a dog who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash on i-70 in Putnam County, IN.

Climbing through thick, tall grass, phones in hand, watching cameras they set up at dog-level.

Milo is missing.

Angie list/searcher “he needs our help,” said Angie List, one of the volunteers helping to find Milo.

On Sunday, Milo was in a Tesla with his owners, 23-year old Jenna and 25-year old Derrick Money, both from Prescott Valley, AZ.

Indiana State Police say Derrick didn’t see a fire truck parked on I-70 near the Greencastle exit at a separate crash and slammed into the back of it.

They were driving cross-country to Maryland, according to family.

Derrick is active duty for the U.S. Air Force.

Jenna died, and Derrick is in the hospital tonight.

“Your heart just kind of falls into your stomach,” List said. “Especially when you hear about it as someone passing through our state.”

Within hours, List spread the word on Facebook to find Milo.

There are thousands of shares right now, with hundreds of comments of love, hope, and support tonight.

Derrick’s sister said milo is a rescue dog who helped Jenna with her anxiety.

The family said Milo serves as an emotional support dog.

He’s skittish and isn’t too trusting of people. He is microchipped.

“I honestly believe they need Milo to mourn,” said Jennifer Hopkins, another of the volunteers looking for Milo.

And bring some hope in the face of a tragedy.

“Well, I hope that we can bring some peace to the family by getting that family dog back,” List said.

“It has to be done,” Hopkins said. “We’re going to do it. We’re going to find him.”

Derrick’s sister said he is doing better than expected in the hospital, adding the outpouring of support from people they don’t even know is amazing.

They just want to bring Milo home.