Dog, cat recovering from acid burns in Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Kentucky (CNN) — A dog and a cat are being treated for serious acid burns in Kentucky.

An animal rescue group worker said these are hardly the only cases of abuse she’s seen recently.

“There’s not too much things that bring me to my knees, and this one did,” said Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 The Cause.

Spreitzer still has trouble talking about what happened to a border collie mix.

Her organization picked up the dog, named Cinder, from a shed near a home in Marion County, Kentucky.

The dog was hiding, badly burned, and had bugs eating her open wounds.

“To take a sweet dog like this and abuse her this way, and that is blatant abuse for somebody to do something like this,” Spreitzer said. “To intentionally go and pour something on her, to make these kind of injuries, it’s catastrophic to the animal.”

In addition to Cinder, Paws 4 The Cause rescued a cat in the county with similar burns.

Spreitzer has noticed an increase in abuse cases in the state.

“We’ve had gunshot dogs,” she said. “We’ve had dogs that have been hit by cars on purpose. And there are so many cases that don’t even make it to rescue that have perished there. And they’ve found bodies of dogs that have been shot. Something’s gotta change. Something’s gotta give. Something’s going on and we have to make a difference. We have to be their voice.”

Paws 4 The Cause said once the animals have recovered, they’ll look to place the animals in permanent homes.