Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A week-long undercover sting targeting human trafficking and online prostitution in Polk County ended with 277 arrests that included doctors, pharmacists and law enforcement officers.

“That’s the most we have ever arrested in the history of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“Operation No Tricks, No Treats” started last Tuesday, October 10 and ran through Monday, October 16. During that time, undercover detectives posted fake ads or profiles online posing as prostitutes or someone who solicits prostitutes. Other detectives responded to profiles and ads posted by prostitutes.

According to the sheriff’s office, 51 of the arrests were related to those who advertise as prostitutes online and 209 of the arrests were those who solicited undercover detectives posing as prostitutes. Seventeen arrests were made for other offenses.

Sheriff Judd identified some of the suspects arrested in the undercover operation as doctors and pharmacists, former and current law enforcement officers, a lawyer, two men who traveled to have sex with minors and two sex offenders.

These are some of the men arrested that the sheriff identified:

Cancer surgeon at Tampa General Hospital

Pediatrician at Health Care Alliance in Wesley Chapel

Teacher from Lake Academy

Active Colonel in the US Marine Corps

Air Force veteran

Retired Broward County deputy sheriff

Retired police officer from Birmingham, Alabama

The sheriff’s office even caught one of their own. Former Sergeant Luis Diaz resigned from the force after 17 years.

BREAKING: @PolkCoSheriff caught one of his Sgts. In human trafficking sting. He made a deal for $100 for sex. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/E5kyw0EXKQ– Melissa Marino (@WFLAMelissaM) October 17, 2017

“We are absolutely embarrassed,” Sheriff Judd said. “We hold our own accountable. He messed up and no longer works for the Sherriff’s Office.”

Investigators say 215 suspects drove to Polk County from locations throughout Florida. Some were in the state visiting from Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

“Welcome to Polk County,” Judd said to them during his news conference.

Polk County detectives worked with detectives and investigators from Haines City police, Lakeland police, Lakes Wales police and Winter Haven police.

“We are committed to fighting human trafficking by arresting those who engage in prostitution and trying to identify human trafficking victims,” Sheriff Judd said in an earlier news release. “It’s no secret…you need to stay out of Polk County if you’re going to commit crime.”Those arrested for soliciting a prostitute were:

Those arrested for offering to commit prostitution were:

Others arrested were: