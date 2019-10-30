Live Now
Day 3 of Quentin Smith trial

Doctor hired by family: Jeffrey Epstein injuries seem like homicide

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the “heart of this decision.” (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says some evidence suggests Epstein died by homicidal strangulation, not suicide by hanging.

Dr. Michael Baden raised concerns Wednesday on Fox News about the New York City medical examiner’s findings that ruled Epstein’s death a suicide. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier’s death to rest.

The medical examiner says Wednesday she stands “firmly” behind her findings in response to Baden’s statement.

Experts have said the bone in question often breaks in suicidal hangings.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10. He’d been held there since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools