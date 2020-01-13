Doctor, former Navy SEAL Jonny Kim is now heading to space

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A former Navy SEAL turned medical doctor is one of NASA’s newest astronauts.

Dr. Jonny Kim will become the first Korean-American astronaut with NASA to embark on assignments to the International Space Station, the moon and possibly even Mars, KSWB reported.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school in 2002. He was assigned to SEAL Team Three. Kim was commissioned as an officer through the Navy’s enlisted-to-officer commissioning program following his graduation from the University of San Diego with a mathematics degree in 2012.

According to his NASA bio, Kim served as a Special Operations Combat Medic, sniper, navigator and point man on more than 100 combat operations spanning two deployments to the Middle East including Ramadi and Sadr City, Iraq.

Kim graduated from Harvard Medical School in 2016. At the time of his astronaut selection in June 2017, Kim was a resident physician in emergency medicine with Partners Healthcare at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

He spent two years in the astronaut training program and graduated on January 10. He is now awaiting his first assignment.

A good way to spend our last evening as @NASA_Astronauts candidates. Training and flying with my friend,@Astro_Kutryk. pic.twitter.com/PXdmWVbn9b — Jonny Kim (@JonnyYKim) January 10, 2020

Kim is one of 11 astronauts to graduate from the program Friday.

Kayla Barron , a U.S. Navy lieutenant, originally is from Richland, Washington. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering. A Gates Cambridge Scholar, Barron earned a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. As a submarine warfare officer, Barron served aboard the USS Maine (SSBN 741), completing three strategic deterrent patrols. She came to NASA from the U.S. Naval Academy, where she was serving as the flag aide to the superintendent.

Zena Cardman calls Williamsburg, Virginia, home. She completed a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's degree in marine sciences at The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Cardman was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow, working at The Pennsylvania State University. Her research focused on microorganisms in subsurface environments, ranging from caves to deep sea sediments. Her field experience includes multiple Antarctic expeditions, work aboard research vessels as both a scientist and crew member, and NASA analog missions in British Columbia, Idaho and Hawaii.

Raja Chari , a U.S. Air Force colonel, hails from Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with bachelor's degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science. He continued on to earn a master's degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland. Chari served as the commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) in California.

Matthew Dominick, a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, was born and grew up in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of San Diego and a master's degree in systems engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He also graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. Dominick served on the USS Ronald Reagan as department head for Strike Fighter Squadron 115.