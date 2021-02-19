‘Do you want to build a snowman?’: Couple ditch carrots to build Queen Elsa

(KARK/NBC News) – One Hot Springs, Arkansas couple went all out with their ice sculpture of Queen Elsa from “Frozen.”

Queen Elsa’s “kingdom of isolation” is actually just the yard of Ashley and David Diedrich.

Ashley and David started out with plans for a simple snowman, but quickly ditched the carrots to build the queen instead.

They used water and food coloring in spray bottles to keep her intact.

“I went and got a pump sprayer and went from there,” David said. “We just sprayed it and layered it and sprayed it and layered it.”

The couple just so happened to have the perfect touch waiting in storage: a mannequin head.