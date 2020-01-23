‘Do not open’: Beware of fake package tracking text messages

(WCMH) — FedEx is warning customers to watch out for text messages posing as legitimate package tracking notifications.
How-to Geek first reported on the messages that look very much like legitimate messages.
According to the site, the link in the text takes you to a fake Amazon listing with a customer satisfaction survey. You are then taken to another link to claim an ‘expensive’ product as a reward. If you provide a credit card number, you will be billed nearly $100 per month for continued supplies of products.
In a statement, FedEx said:
“We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”
FedEx says it does not request, via unsolicited mail or email, payment or personal information in return for goods in transit or in FedEx custody.
In a Tweet Wednesday, FedEx said suspicious messages should be reported to abuse@fedex.com.
FedEx also offered the following warning signs of online scams:
- Unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package, often with a sense of urgency.
- Requests for personal and/or financial information.
- Links to misspelled or slightly altered website addresses (fedx.com, fed-ex.com, etc.)
- Spelling and grammatical errors or excessive use of capitalization and exclamation points.
- Claims that you have won a large sum of money in a lottery or settlement.
- Certificate errors or lack of Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) for sensitive activities.