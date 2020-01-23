‘Do not open’: Beware of fake package tracking text messages

(WCMH) — FedEx is warning customers to watch out for text messages posing as legitimate package tracking notifications.

How-to Geek first reported on the messages that look very much like legitimate messages.

According to the site, the link in the text takes you to a fake Amazon listing with a customer satisfaction survey. You are then taken to another link to claim an ‘expensive’ product as a reward. If you provide a credit card number, you will be billed nearly $100 per month for continued supplies of products.

At first glance, which one is legit and which one isn't? pic.twitter.com/UqDjnSxDd2 — The Cyber (@r0wdy_) January 17, 2020

In a statement, FedEx said:

“We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”

FedEx says it does not request, via unsolicited mail or email, payment or personal information in return for goods in transit or in FedEx custody.

In a Tweet Wednesday, FedEx said suspicious messages should be reported to abuse@fedex.com.

Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.



Here are more tips to protect your safety: https://t.co/sgedEYSNfF pic.twitter.com/fMnR5Pgn7K — FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020

FedEx also offered the following warning signs of online scams: