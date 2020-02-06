DNC calls for a ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

Live Now
This combination of Jan. 26, 2020, photos shows at left, Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Jan. 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa; and at right Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Sioux City, Iowa. After a daylong delay, partial results from Iowa’s Democratic caucuses showed Buttigieg and Sanders ahead of the pack. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass”of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

“”Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. He said he was calling for the recanvass in order to “assure public confidence in the results.”

With 97% of precincts reporting in the first nominating contest on the 2020 election calendar, Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are nearly tied.

