DNA test matches man with long-lost family

FORT PIERCE, Florida (CNN) — Waiting for a plane has never felt longer.

“The wait is killing me,” said Britny McFarlane, waiting to see someone she’s only seen in pictures.

“Nervous, excited, happy, and sad all at the same time,” she said.

This person she is waiting for — her biological brother — is already a huge part of her life.

“I’ve missed so much life not knowing him,” McFarlane said.

Finally, spotting his face in a sea of travelers that already looks so familiar.

“That’s really him, this is crazy,” she said.

McFarlane and Rod Hobbs are brother and sister.

Hobbs has been dreaming of this moment for 32 years.

“You look like us,” McFarlane said as she hugged her brother.

Hobbs moved out of a tough family situation at just 15 years of age.

“I struggled,” he said. “I was on my own. I grew up with pretty much no family.”

Learning as a teenager that the man he thought was his father wasn’t, Hobbs’ mother took his father’s true identity to her grave.

“I’ve hired private detectives and DNA experts,” Hobbs said.

Finally, a DNA expert figured it all out.

So he’s not only meeting a sister; they’re planning to surprise their father, who has also been waiting decades to find Hobbs.

“I just can’t wait for you to meet dad,” McFarlane said.

Robert Kopelakis was racing home to open a DNA test, thinking Hobbs would be on a Facetime call to see the results together.

However, Hobbs made the trip to see the results in person.

Now, the family is focused on making up for lost time.

“I am sorry that we lost so much time,” Kopelakis said. “You’re my son. The missing link.”