District apologizes for assignment comparing value of slaves

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP)  — A North Carolina school district has apologized for an assignment that asked middle school students to compare the value of slaves and white people.

News outlets report the mother of a student at Kannapolis Middle School posted a picture of the assignment on Facebook.

It was reportedly related to a lesson on the Three-Fifths Compromise. A spokeswoman for the school district says the principal and the superintendent reached out to the parent to apologize.

The district says the assignment won’t count toward any student’s grade.

The teacher who gave out the assignment has been disciplined, but the district didn’t say how.

