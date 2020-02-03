Disney to bring ‘Hamilton’ to movie theaters

(WCMH) — Disney announced Monday that a film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton starring the original Broadway cast is coming to theaters.
The film was directed by Thomas Kail and is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2021.
According to a news release, the film will be a recording of the Broadway play using new techniques to make the experience as theatrical as possible.
“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations – The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”
The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include:
- Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
- Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson
- Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
- Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr
- Christopher Jackson as George Washington
- Jonathan Groff as King George
- Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton
- Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds
- Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison
- Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.