Disney to bring ‘Hamilton’ to movie theaters

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Lin-Manuel Miranda of ‘Hamilton’ performs onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

(WCMH) — Disney announced Monday that a film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton starring the original Broadway cast is coming to theaters.

The film was directed by Thomas Kail and is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2021.

According to a news release, the film will be a recording of the Broadway play using new techniques to make the experience as theatrical as possible.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations – The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include: