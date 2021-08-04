Disney reveals Star Wars ‘Starcruiser’ pricing starting at $2,400 per guest

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney has revealed pricing for its upcoming two-night Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure opening at Walt Disney World in spring 2022.

The first-of-its-kind experience will “immerse guests in a galaxy far, far away” and allow guests to “become the heroes of their own stories,” Disney said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Disney revealed sample pricing for the experience. For two guests, pricing will start at $1,209 per guest/per night for a total of $4,809 for the two-night experience. For a family of four, it starts at $749 per guest for a total of $5,999 for the experience. The price includes all meals while on the Starcruiser.

Guests staying on the Starcruiser will be taken to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and will experience both attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney provided a sample itinerary for guests that includes immersive role-playing while on the ship and other missions. Some other highlights include lightsaber training, working with the “bridge” crew, droid racing, and more.

The experience includes a “finale” that takes place on the evening of day 2 and guests disembark the following day via the “launch pod” back to Earth.

If you want to visit the other Disney parks, you’ll need a ticket after you leave your ship.

Bookings are expected to begin later this year.