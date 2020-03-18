Disney Resorts donate food to local Second Harvest Food Banks during the temporary closures

After closing themes parks in Anaheim and Orlando, US Disney Resorts are donating excess food inventory to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have an ongoing commitment to reducing food waste. Each year, the resorts donate over 1.2M meals to their local Second Harvest Food Bank to those in need.

Now the parks the resorts are closed until the end of the month, there’s more unserved food to donate.

This promotional video shot in both Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California shows the process of workers loading trucks with food donation.

Earlier this month, Disney decided to temporarily close both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort out of caution.