Disney+ reportedly working on ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel

BURBANK, CA (WJW) — Disney Plus has plans to develop a sequel to Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” Variety reports. 

The original 1993 movie starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run “amok” in Salem, Mass. The three actresses will reportedly not be involved in the sequel.

The original movie was directed by Kenny Ortega from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert.

“Workaholics” writer Jen D’Angelo is reportedly on board to script the sequel.

