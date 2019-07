(WCMH) — Disney has released its first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Mulan.

Disney’s animated Mulan movie was released in 1998. It follows the story of a woman who takes her father’s place in the draft to defend China from the Huns.

Absent from the trailer is Mushu, the wisecracking dragon originally voiced by Eddie Murphy. No word from Disney on whether they will be a part of the film.