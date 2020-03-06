Disney Pixar’s “Onward” among this weekend’s new movies

(NBC) — There’s something for everyone in this weekend’s box office preview — from an animated buddy movie to a comeback drama and an art-heist thriller.

Tom Holland creates the “Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants” in “Onward.” This Disney Pixar odyssey features the “Spider-Man” actor as the voice of a teenage elf. He and older brother Chris Pratt have been raised without their father. But on the younger sibling’s 16th birthday, the boys receive a supernatural gift that resurrects half their dad’s body, and they have to go on an epic quest to bring back the rest. “Onward” is rated PG.



Ben Affleck calls a timeout in “The Way Back.” The two-time Oscar winner plays a former basketball phenom now sitting on the sidelines of life. 25 years after walking away from a college scholarship, the only shots Affleck takes now are from a bottle. So, when his high school alma mater asks him to coach their team of misfits, the former prep star can only hope he doesn’t shoot an airball. “The Way Back” is rated R.



Mick Jagger can’t always get what he wants in “The Burnt Orange Heresy.” The “Rolling Stones” legend plays an art dealer trying to get some satisfaction. He’s got an ambitious critic under his thumb and an antisocial painter living next door. But Jagger has no sympathy for that devil, played by Donald Sutherland, asking the writer to use his sticky fingers to steal a work that will leave the old man shattered. “The Burnt Orange Heresy” is rated R.