Orlando, Florida (WKMG) — A police report stated some passengers were stuck on the ‘Jungle Cruise’ on Thursday.

Disney officials say the ride was shut down for several hours after the boat took on more than a foot of water.

Fire Fighters responded but no was hospitalized and they compensated the people on the boat according to a Disney spokeswoman.

Disney officials didn’t say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.