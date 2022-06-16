(WXIN) — Disney is offering fans a chance to visit all 12 of its parks during a 24-day trip around the world, but it won’t come cheap.

It’s called the Disney Parks Around The World Private Jet Adventure, and it’s available to 75 fans for the steep price of $109,995 per person.

Besides visiting each Disney park, guests will also stay at the Summit Skywalker Ranch in California and see three famous landmarks: the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Taj Mahal.

The trip begins in Disneyland and ends at Disney World, with stops at Disneyland Tokyo, Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris in between.

As the name of the bucket list trip suggests, guests will travel in style. Disney says it will use a “VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights.”

The trip will run from July 9, 2023, to Aug. 1, 2023.

Meals are included, but guests will have to pay for their own transportation to Disneyland and from Disney World.

The trip is open to anyone 12 years and older.

Booking opens to select Disney fans on June 20, 2022, and to the general public on June 28.