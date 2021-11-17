MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Disney Cruise Line is requiring children ages 5 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in January, according to the cruise line’s website.

Beginning with cruises that depart on or after Jan. 13, children 5 and older will have to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Until then, children can provide proof of a negative test between three days and 24 hours before sail date, according to the cruise line.

Children 4 and under must complete the testing requirements. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person is generally considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving:

the second dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

For more information, visit the Disney Cruise Line website.