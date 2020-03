(WCMH) — Disney announced Friday that their latest movie will be coming to digital download and Disney+ less than a month after it was released in theaters.

According to Disney’s Twitter account, “Onward” will be available for digital download starting Friday, and will be made available to stream on Disney+ April 3.

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/nShlnEBxsA — Disney (@Disney) March 20, 2020

“Onward” was originally released in theaters on March 6.