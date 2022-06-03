(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” when 18-year-old Anjelica ‘AJ’ Hadsell disappears from her home, the unpredictable investigation into her inner circle of trusted friends and family reveals a sinister betrayal.

“Dateline” correspondent Andrea Canning reports with network exclusive interviews.

Here is a preview of Canning’s report:

AJ Hadsell had been missing for over 24 hours. Text messages from her cellphone indicated she was stressed out, overwhelmed, and in need of some time alone. But to Detective Benjamin, none of it made sense.

ANDREA CANNING: Had anyone seen her?

DAVID BENJAMIN: Nobody’d seen her.

ANDREA CANNING: Nothing.

DAVID BENJAMIN: No.

ANDREA CANNING: Did you think that maybe she ran away?

DAVID BENJAMIN: Initially, that was one of the possible theories.

But the more people Benjamin talked to, the more he learned, that simply wasn’t AJ.

ANDRE BARR: Nobody thought she had just ran away.

As for those text messages, there was something odd about them too.

DAVID BENJAMIN: One, she refused to say where she was or who she was with. Two, she was using language that was inconsistent with how she would normally send text messages. I became more and more concerned she was in danger. It was looking more and more like an abduction.

But who would want to kidnap AJ?

