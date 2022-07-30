Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Mega Millions had a good run this summer hitting its second-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game at $1.28 billion.

After a ticket holder in Illinois snagged the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is back down to $20 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow and isn’t too shabby. At $170 million, the next chance to win big is with Saturday night’s drawing.

The cash option is $100.5 million.

You can catch the winning numbers here.

Friday’s big Mega Millions win is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won to date this year: A $426 million prize was hit in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8, $110 million in Minnesota on April 12 (that state’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win), and $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.