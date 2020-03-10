Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop selling guns at 440 additional stores

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced it will stop selling guns at an additional 440 stores across the country.  

The move by the largest U.S. sporting goods retailer follows a series of decisions to scale back gun sales.  

After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Dick’s announced it would stop selling semi-automatic weapons.  

A few months later, Dick’s pulled firearms and hunting accessories from 10 stores as a test and overall sales increased at those stores.  

And in March 2019, the company pulled guns and ammunition from 125 additional stores.  

Now, Dick’s plans to nearly quadruple the number of its stores without guns.  

