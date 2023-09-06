(WCMH) — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Barcelona, Spain, last Friday faced an unexpected turn of events as it was forced to reverse course due to a passenger experiencing a severe medical event, resulting in a “biohazard” situation.

A representative from the airline provided a statement Tuesday evening, according to NBC News.

“Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue,” the statement read. “Our teams worked as quickly and as safely as possible to get our customers to their final destinations. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

An audio recording, allegedly originating from the flight, was originally posted on LiveATC.net and subsequently shared on social media. The brief audio clip revealed a conversation between a pilot and air traffic control. In the recording, a voice can be heard stating, “It’s just a biohazard issue. We’ve had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

According to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the Airbus A350 aircraft reversed its course and returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport approximately two hours after its initial departure.