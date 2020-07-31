Detroit police shoot sword-wielding attacker

(WDIV/NBC News)  A man is dead after attacking police officers with a sword and dagger on a busy Detroit street Thursday.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said officers were on their way to a call when they saw a sword-wielding man “swinging his weapon wildly” in the middle of an intersection.

Officers confronted the man, who then pulled out an 8-inch dagger as well.

When police ordered the man to drop the sword, they said he charged at them. They used a Tazer on him, but said it didn’t take effect because of the protective clothing he had on.

Police said he threw a weapon at one of the officers, hitting him just below the eye.

