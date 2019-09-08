Despite workers’ best efforts, more than 250 animals perish as Dorian batters animal shelter

FREEPORT, The Bahamas (CNN) — More than 200 dogs and 50 cats were lost when an animal shelter in the Bahamas was battered by Hurrican Dorian.

Workers stayed at the shelter as the floodwaters continued to rise, moving as many of the 300 dogs and 100 cats as they could to higher ground. The flood just came too fast.

Felicia Telfort, the shelter’s supervisor, and five colleagues tried to keep all the animals safe.

Among the animals waiting to be adopted were several pets left at the shelter by families who had to evacuate the island due to the storm. Government-run storm shelters in the Bahamas don’t allow pets.

Elizabeth Burrows, executive director of the Humane Society of Grand Bahama, trusted her building to keep the animals safe. The structure was built in 2008 with some elevation to avoid floods.

“Since we didn’t flood in the other storms, we felt like we might get some water, but we had no idea we would get the flood that we did,” Burrows said.

The water from the storm surged unexpectedly, threatening the lives of the animals and, despite the danger to themselves, Telfort and her coworkers desperately tried to save the dogs by keeping their crates above the rising waters.

With the water about chest high and their building flooding, they sought shelter.

“Making sure that everything would be kept safe, we tried to put it up high and we went up in the manhole because the water started to come up so high,” Telfort said. The manhole is the access to the building’s attic, which had no stairs, so they had to pull each other up.

“The kennel dogs, them was still howling and crying. We experienced all of that until they were not even crying anymore,” she said.

That silence represented the death of more than 220 dogs and 50 cats.

“I feel devastated,” Burrows said. “We couldn’t have predicted this, but I still feel responsible. My heart is broken for the shelter animals that we lost and I feel so bad for the people who entrusted their animals to us and ultimately we couldn’t protect them.”

Dorian destroyed the shelter’s medical equipment, food, medicine, and vehicles.

In spite of their near-death experience, Felicia said she doesn’t regret risking her life.

“It wasn’t about us being heroes. It was about us caring about the animals just as much as we cared about ourselves,” she said.