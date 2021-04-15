Derek Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd rested its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, wrapping up after two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.

Chauvin informed the court that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.

“Is this your decision not to testify?” Judge Peter Cahill asked.

“It is, your honor,” Chauvin said.

The defense is expected to rest its case once the jury is seated Thursday. The trial is now in its 14th day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.