Deputies: Woman killed in alligator attack at SC pond

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 19,335 cases, 1,021 deaths
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a woman.

Charleston County deputies said that officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. Friday and saw the animal attack.

Authorities say the woman was dead. Her name has not been released.

Deputies retrieved the alligator’s carcass to help with the investigation.

Authorities did not say if they knew what the woman or the alligator were doing before the attack.

This is the third fatal alligator attack in South Carolina in the past four years. Before those attacks, South Carolina had never recorded a person killed by an alligator.

