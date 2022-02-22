(WCMH) — A batch of aerosol deodorant sprays are being recalled because they may contain the ingredient benzene.

The FDA announced that a lot of Sure and Brut deodorant sprays could contain unexpected levels of benzene, which is not an ingredient in the product and is classified as a human carcinogen.

The following cans are being recalled:

The voluntarily recalled products are packaged in aerosol cans and are used as deodorants to prevent or mask body odor or antiperspirants to reduce sweating. The products were distributed nationally in the United States, except for Brut Aerosol Deodorant, 154g, which was distributed in Canada. Consumers should stop using the recalled products if the expiration date is on or before August 2023 and dispose of them appropriately. FDA.gov

For additional product images and refund requests, you can go to www.brutsurerecall2022.com