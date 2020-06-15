Democrats propose policing changes as protesters set march

Demonstrators protest across the street from a Confederate memorabilia store, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP) — Protesters plan to greet a returning Georgia General Assembly, seeking an end to police brutality and changes to the state’s criminal justice system.

Democrats say they’re ready to act, with the minority party in both the House and the Senate rolling out extensive proposals last week. But Republican leaders and even some Democrats say there’s not enough time to make a whole slate of changes.

Only 11 working days remain beginning Monday in a session disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most likely to pass is a hate crimes bill mandating stiffer sentences for crimes motivated by bias.