Democrats and Republicans disagree on creating another relief bill

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — More than 16 million Americans are out of work, mainly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, some in politicians in Washington D.C. are talking about the need for another major relief bill. Democrats say it needs to happen soon while Republicans are taking a wait-and-see approach to passing another massive piece of legislation.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says congress needs to give frontline coronavirus workers a raise.

“Federal dollars, for pandemic pay to pay these workers more than they’re working because they are in fact risking their lives for us,” Brown said.

Indiana Democrat Congressman Andre Carter is also on board.

“We want to make sure health workers have protections,” Carter said. “We want to make sure this is targeted especially toward infrastructure.”

But Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young says he wants to see how well the economy responds to the $2.2 trillion law congress passed two weeks ago.

“I am preparing a punch list of priorities that I’m hearing about from Hoosiers, especially as it relates to infrastructure for when that time comes,” Young said.

The Democrats, however, have more on their list than infrastructure.

“We want to look at criminal justice reform in this next package,” Carson said. “There’s been talk of helping historically black colleges and universities as well.”

Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun says the democratic wish list won’t fly.

“If it’s needed and it’s directly to address COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, I’ll be listening,” Braun said. “If it has any of the other stuff, you’re going to lose a lot of the republicans.”

There’s still time for long-distance debate. It’s not clear when congress will feel it’s safe to return to Washington and get down to business on the next bill.