Democratic National Convention puts Michelle Obama back in the political spotlight

Tonight is the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, and keynote speaker, Michelle Obama, is returning to the political spotlight.

The former first lady’s highly anticipated speech will be a follow up to her memorable performance at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

On that night, her words engaged the crowd and delivered to the nation one of the most iconic quotes in political convention history.

“We try to guide and protect our girls through the challenges of this unusual life in the spotlight. How we urge them to ignore those who question their father’s citizenship or faith,” began Mrs. Obama. “How we explain that when someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is when they go low, we go high.”

Obama’s profile is arguably higher than it was in 2016, maybe higher than it was as First Lady. After a bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018 and a current top-rated podcast, “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” her public profile continues to grow.

This year’s convention will be significantly different than those in the past with shorter speeches in an online format. However, Obama is expected to keep her personable style while giving an unflinchingly brutal assessment of the president.

The pandemic, racial inequality, and the economy are all sure to be themes of this week’s convention. Later this week, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be formally nominated.

