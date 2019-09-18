Democratic donor arrested, accused of running drug den after 3rd man overdoses in his home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A black member of Congress calls it “incomprehensible” that after overdose deaths of two African American men at the home of Democratic donor Ed Buck, a third man nearly died there before authorities arrested the wealthy gay activist.

Two other men — Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean — were found dead in Bucks home in 2017 and 2018.

But Buck skirted charges until prosecutors announced his arrest Tuesday for an incident last week in which a 37-year-old man survived an overdose at Buck’s Los Angeles area home.

Messages to Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, were not returned.

Buck is accused of injecting the man, who has not been publicly identified, with methamphetamine last week at Buck’s West Hollywood apartment, according to NBC News.

Prosecutors say Buck used his position of power to manipulate male victims into participating in sexual fetishes that involved injecting them with methamphetamine.

California Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass on Wednesday called Buck a predator and said authorities let him roam free even after two people died at his house.

Buck is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, and prosecutors will seek bail of $4 million, according to NBC News.

If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of five years and eight months in prison, according to NBC News.

In court documents related to the Sept. 11 overdose, prosecutors called Buck a “violent, dangerous sexual predator,” who preys on men made vulnerable by addiction and homelessness, according to NBC News.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s taken a third overdose for the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to finally act. We believe that that third would overdose could have been avoided. We believe that the death of Timothy Dean could have also been avoided had they taken the death of Gemmel Moore seriously,” Hussain Turk, the attorney for Moore’s family said.

This story has been corrected to show that the second death happened this year, not in 2018.