Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary, now using pronouns they/them

CHICAGO (WGN) — Singer Demi Lovato announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they identify as nonbinary.

Lovato posted a video telling followers that after a long period of self-reflection and healing, they have officially chosen to use the pronouns they/them.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” the post said.

The singer said sharing the news “opens another level of vulnerability” for them. Lovato has previously been open about their struggles with an eating disorder and drug abuse.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” Lovato said. “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato recently came out as pansexual during an interview with Joe Rogan.