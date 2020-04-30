Delta will require all customers to wear a face covering or mask starting May 4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting May 4, Delta will require all customers to wear an appropriate face covering or mask throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC.

This move comes on the heels of Delta’s announcement earlier this week requiring employees worldwide to wear face masks if they are unable to maintain six feet of distance with customers or each other.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers. While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection. We believe this change will give customers and employees some additional comfort when traveling with us.” Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Delta

Travel has been way down at Columbus’ John Glenn International Airport with only 500 passengers flying per day in April.