Delta flew 120 girls to NASA to promote gender equality

(NBC News Channel) — In response to a lack of female pilots in the industry, Delta Airlines created WING flight-Women Inspiring our Next Generation.

This past weekend, Delta flew its fifth WING flight from Salt Lake City to Houston with 120 girls ages 12-18 on board and TODAY was exclusively along for the ride.

From the pilots in the cockpit to the dispatchers in air traffic control, the entire trip was operated solely by women to show young girls they can change this male-dominated industry and fill the wide variety of roles in aviation.

“We know representation matters. At Delta, we believe you have to see it to be it,” said Beth Poole, General Manager – Pilot Development, who helped start Delta’s WING Flight in 2015 and has helped plan the flight ever since. “We’re taking ownership to improve gender diversity by exposing girls at a young age and providing a pipeline so that 10 years from now, they will be the pilots in the Delta cockpit inspiring generations of women who follow.”

Brenna Frank, a senior from Salt Lake City, was one of the young women invited on the WING Flight.

Frank said she flew a plane before she got her driver’s license.

She was thrilled to see so many other women interested in aviation.

“It’s great. I really love that there’s so many of us very interested in flying. It’s great. We need more female pilots,” Frank said.